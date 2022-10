News From Law.com

Sen. Lindsey Graham, represented by former Trump White House counsel Don McGahn, asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to block an order requiring him to testify before a Georgia special grand jury until his appeal to the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit is resolved. The grand jury is investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

District of Columbia

October 21, 2022, 6:26 PM