A former in-house leader for online travel agency Kayak and insurance marketplace EverQuote has joined rapidly growing Boston-based online marketing firm Semrush as general counsel. David Mason's arrival at Semrush comes after the public company reported second quarter revenue of $62.6 million, a nearly 40% year-over-year increase. The firm told investors to expect a 30% jump in year-over-year revenue for the third quarter.

October 17, 2022, 2:17 PM