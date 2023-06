New Suit - Personal Injury

Delta Air Lines was hit with a personal injury lawsuit in Iowa Southern District Court on Thursday. The court action, for alleged injury claims sustained during airway travel, was brought by LaMarca Law Group on behalf of Kristie Semrow. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00181, Semrow v. Delta Air Lines Inc.

June 01, 2023, 1:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Kristie Semrow

Plaintiffs

Lamarca Law Group, P.C.

defendants

Delta Air Lines, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims