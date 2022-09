Who Got The Work

Alex M. Beeman of Reminger has entered an appearance for RHN Scott Memorial Hospital in a pending personal injury lawsuit. The suit was filed July 18 in Indiana Southern District Court by Lorch Naville Ward on behalf of Anthony J. Semones. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson, is 4:22-cv-00089, Semones v. Scott County EMS et al.

Indiana

September 01, 2022, 7:40 AM