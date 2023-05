New Suit - Patent

W.W. Grainger, a wholesale industrial supply company based in Illinois, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in Texas Eastern District Court. The court case, which asserts a family of patents related to LED technology, was filed by the Key IP Law Group on behalf of SemiLED Innovations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00437, SemiLED Innovations LLC v. W.W. Grainger, Inc.

Wholesalers

May 15, 2023, 10:15 AM

Plaintiffs

SemiLED Innovations LLC

Plaintiffs

DiMuroGinsberg

defendants

W.W. Grainger, Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims