Sheppard Mullin partner Harper Batts, Jeffrey Liang and Chris Ponder have stepped in to defend Visionox America and Visionox Technology in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, which asserts three patents, filed May 7 in California Northern District Court by Fish & Richardson on behalf of Semiconductor Energy Laboratory Co. Ltd. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nathanael M. Cousins, is 5:24-cv-02729, Semiconductor Energy Laboratory Co., Ltd. v. Visionox Technology, Inc. et al.
Technology
July 04, 2024, 1:22 PM