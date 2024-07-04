Who Got The Work

Sheppard Mullin partner Harper Batts, Jeffrey Liang and Chris Ponder have stepped in to defend Visionox America and Visionox Technology in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, which asserts three patents, filed May 7 in California Northern District Court by Fish & Richardson on behalf of Semiconductor Energy Laboratory Co. Ltd. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nathanael M. Cousins, is 5:24-cv-02729, Semiconductor Energy Laboratory Co., Ltd. v. Visionox Technology, Inc. et al.

Technology

July 04, 2024, 1:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Semiconductor Energy Laboratory Co., Ltd.

Plaintiffs

Fish & Richardson

Defendants

Nothing Technology Ltd.

Visionox America, Inc.

Visionox Technology, Inc.

defendant counsels

Sheppard Mullin

Baker Botts

Nature of Claim: 830/over patent claims