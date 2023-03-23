Who Got The Work

Sheppard Mullin partners Harper Batts, Ericka J. Schulz and Chris Ponder have stepped in to defend Cadence Design Systems, a software company focused on integrated circuit design, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, which asserts two patents, was filed March 6 in California Northern District Court by Kramer Alberti Lim & Tonkovich on behalf of Semiconductor Design Technologies. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, is 4:23-cv-01001, Semiconductor Design Technologies, LLC v. Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Technology

March 23, 2023, 7:41 AM

Plaintiffs

Semiconductor Design Technologies, LLC

Plaintiffs

Kramer Alberti Lim & Tonkovich LLP

defendants

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

defendant counsels

Sheppard Mullin

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims