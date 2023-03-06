New Suit - Patent

Cadence Design Systems, a software company focused on integrated circuit design, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit on Monday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Kramer Alberti Lim & Tonkovich on behalf of Semiconductor Design Technologies, asserts two patents pertaining to circuit design and specification verification. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-01001, Semiconductor Design Technologies LLC v. Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Technology

March 06, 2023, 12:50 PM