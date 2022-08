Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Husch Blackwell on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against Watlow Electric Manufacturing Company to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Mancini & Associates on behalf of Brandon Semerau, pursues disability discrimination and retaliation claims. The case is 5:22-cv-04586, Semerau v. Watlow Electric Manufacturing Company.

California

August 11, 2022, 8:00 AM