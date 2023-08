Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dinsmore & Shohl on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Caliber Home Loans and Newrez LLC to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Brouse McDowell on behalf of duplex owner Eric Seme, seeks to modify the terms of a rehabilitation loan based on a contractor's alleged failure to complete renovations. The case is 1:23-cv-01521, Seme v. Caliber Home Loans Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 04, 2023, 7:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Eric Seme

Plaintiffs

Brouse McDowell

defendants

Caliber Home Loans, Inc.

Newrez LLC

defendant counsels

Dinsmore & Shohl

nature of claim: 890/