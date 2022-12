New Suit

Tyson Foods was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The court case was filed by the Law Office of Jason R. Craddock on behalf of Jason Selsing, who claims that he was placed on unpaid leave for over a year after requesting religious accommodations to the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-50429, Selsing v. Tyson Foods.