Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at FordHarrison on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against HCA Health Services of Florida Inc. to Florida Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Marie A. Mattox PA on behalf of David Sellick, pursues gender, age and disability discrimination claims. The case is 5:22-cv-00185, Sellick v. HCA Health Services Of Florida Inc.

Health Care

September 07, 2022, 5:42 AM