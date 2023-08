Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Armstrong Teasdale on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against Suncrest Health Services to California Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Jaurige Law Group on behalf of a plaintiff claiming racial discrimination and wage-and-hour violations. The case is 3:23-cv-03818, Sellers v. Suncrest Health Services, LLC et al.

Health Care

July 31, 2023, 7:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Tonya Sellers

defendants

Suncrest Health Services, LLC

Suncrest Hospice San Jose, LLC

defendant counsels

Armstrong Teasdale

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination