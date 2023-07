New Suit - Employment

Lear, a global supplier of automotive seating and electrical systems, was sued Thursday in Indiana Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by attorney Amber K. Boyd on behalf of a plaintiff claiming breaches of the FMLA. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00253, Sellers v. Lear Corporation.

Automotive

July 20, 2023, 12:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Leonard Sellers

Plaintiffs

Amber Boyd Attorney At Law

defendants

Lear Corporation

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination