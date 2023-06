New Suit

FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, was slapped with a consumer protection lawsuit in North Carolina Middle District Court on Wednesday. The lawsuit, pertaining to an alleged defective AhR system, was filed by the Whitley Law Firm on behalf of Debbie Matica Sellers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00490, Sellers v. FCA US LLC.

Automotive

June 21, 2023, 12:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Debbie Matica Sellers

Plaintiffs

Whitley Law Firm

defendants

FCA US LLC

nature of claim: 355/alleging a defective product