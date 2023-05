Who Got The Work

Sloane Marie Bell Phillips of Balch & Bingham has entered an appearance for CB&A Construction LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged unpaid wages and overtime violations. The suit was filed March 17 in Alabama Northern District Court by Farris, Riley & Pitt on behalf of a former employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nicholas A. Danella, is 2:23-cv-00347, Sellers v. CB&A Construction LLC.

Construction & Engineering

May 01, 2023, 10:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Kenneth Sellers

Plaintiffs

Farris Riley And Pitt LLP

Farris Riley & Pitt

defendants

CB&A Construction LLC

defendant counsels

Balch & Bingham

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations