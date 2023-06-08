New Suit

Travelers, a New York-based insurance company, and American Economy Insurance Company were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit in Texas Northern District Court on Thursday. The court case, for property damage claims stemming from a series of weather events around October 2019 and April 2020, was filed by Westfall Sellers on behalf of Thomas Franklin Sellers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00581, Sellers v. American Economy Insurance Company.

Insurance

June 08, 2023, 5:12 PM

