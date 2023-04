Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Woodland Park Zoological Society to Washington Western District Court. The suit was filed by Shishido Taren Goldsworthy on behalf of a plaintiff claiming racial bias and retaliation. The case is 2:23-cv-00627, Sellar v. Woodland Park Zoological Society.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

April 28, 2023, 6:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Carolyn Sellar

Plaintiffs

Shishido Taren Goldsworthy PLLC

defendants

Woodland Park Zoological Society

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 720/pertaining to labor union relations