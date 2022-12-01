Who Got The Work

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders partners Matthew J. Lund, Robert S. Hertzberg and Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer partner David B. Bergman have stepped in to defend Sterling Bancorp Inc. in a pending lawsuit in connection with the bank’s former Advantage Loan Program, which was discontinued in 2019. The complaint, filed Nov. 3 in Michigan Eastern District Court by King & Spalding and Morganroth & Morganroth on behalf of former Sterling Bancorp vice president Scott J. Seligman, contends that the bank's board of directors tried to shift blame for its oversight and compliance failures to Seligman and others, as a result, Seligman seeks an advancement and reimbursement of legal expenses, to which he is entitled to as a former executive officer of Sterling. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Judith E. Levy, is 5:22-cv-12660, Seligman v. Sterling Bancorp, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

December 01, 2022, 7:55 AM