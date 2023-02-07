New Suit - Copyright

Hypebeast, a global fashion and art platform focused on contemporary culture, and 101 Media Lab Ltd. were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Monday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Doniger Burroughs on behalf of photographer Mark Seliger, accuses Hypebeast of reproducing and displaying Seliger's photographs on its website and/or social media accounts without authorization or consent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00983, Seliger v. Hypebeast, Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 07, 2023, 6:14 AM