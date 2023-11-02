Self-Insured Pool of Government Bodies Not Immune From State...

News From Law.com

A self-insurance pool of cities, counties and other government entities lost an appeal where they protested a Texas Department of Insurance fine on grounds of sovereign immunity. The state insurance agency's Division of Workers' Compensation assessed administrative penalties totaling $132,000 against the Texas Political Subdivision Joint Self-Insurance Fund for violations of the Texas Labor Code involving nonpayment or late payment of workers' compensation benefits.

