News From Law.com

Increased client pushback and mobility, as well as an office-return movement taking away some of the focus on collections, have been proffered as reasons for a decline in realization. But a new analysis suggests much of the drop-off is "self-inflicted damage on the part of law firms," coming after clients agree to a price, but before firms send them the bill.

Legal Services

October 06, 2023, 5:00 AM

nature of claim: /