News From Law.com

First-day-of-school jitters can happen no matter how old you are, but for those about to start law school, the anxiety can be particularly intense. So how does one prepare to enter the unknown of law school? Turns out, there are several schools of thought on that topic. Law.com gathered tips from interviews with law deans and from discussions on social media in an effort to help new law students prepare for the journey ahead.

Education

August 12, 2022, 10:15 AM