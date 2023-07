Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Musgrave, McLachlan & Penn on Friday removed a lawsuit against Progressive, Uber and other defendants to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by attorney Dathan L. Hill on behalf of Dwana Selestan. The case is 2:23-cv-02386, Selestan v. Randolph et al.

Insurance

July 07, 2023, 7:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Dwana Selestan

defendants

United Financial Casualty Company

Bluefire Insurance Services

Britany Randolph

Old American Indemnity Co.

defendant counsels

Musgrave, Mclachlan & Penn, LLC

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision