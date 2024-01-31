Selendy Gays David Elsberg, Quinn Emanuel Partners to Launch...

News From Law.com

After leaving Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan in 2018 to co-found Selendy Gay Elsberg, trial lawyer David Elsberg is launching yet another spinoff with several of his former colleagues at Quinn Emanuel. Elsberg Baker & Maruri will launch in late February as Elsberg begins a new venture with name partners Silpa Maruri and Rollo Baker. Maruri currently co-chairs Quinn Emanuel's Delaware practice, while Baker co-chairs the firm's corporate governance litigation practice. Jared Ruocco, a former Quinn Emanuel associate who left for New York litigation boutique LTL Attorneys last April, is also joining the firm as a partner.

Legal Services - Large Law

January 31, 2024, 12:47 PM

