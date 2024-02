News From Law.com

Selendy Gay on Tuesday announced the hiring of bankruptcy partner Kelley Cornish of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison.Cornish, who joined Paul Weiss in 2003 and currently serves on the firm's management committee, is due to start at Selendy Gay on Feb. 26.

New York

February 20, 2024, 1:39 PM

nature of claim: /