New Suit

Omar Paving was hit with a negligence lawsuit on Friday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, brought by White & Williams on behalf of Selective Insurance, pursues subrogation claims over fire damage allegedly caused by the defendant's asphalt installation work. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-10596, Selective Insurance Co. of the Southeast v. Omar Paving Inc.

Insurance

March 17, 2023, 6:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Selective Insurance Company of the Southeast, as subrogee of 1069 Washington Street Dot LLC

Plaintiffs

White and Williams

defendants

Omar Paving Inc.

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct