Selective Insurance Co. of South Carolina sued Randall Yocum, Leslie Yocum and other defendants Friday in Arizona District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court action, brought by Clyde & Co. U.S., seeks a declaration that Selective does not have a duty to indemnify the defendants for damages in an underlying personal injury dispute. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00988, Selective Insurance Company of South Carolina v. Yocum et al.
Insurance
June 02, 2023, 6:30 PM