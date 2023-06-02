New Suit - Insurance

Selective Insurance Co. of South Carolina sued Randall Yocum, Leslie Yocum and other defendants Friday in Arizona District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court action, brought by Clyde & Co. U.S., seeks a declaration that Selective does not have a duty to indemnify the defendants for damages in an underlying personal injury dispute. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00988, Selective Insurance Company of South Carolina v. Yocum et al.

Insurance

June 02, 2023, 6:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Selective Insurance Company of South Carolina

Plaintiffs

Clyde & Company Us Llp - Phoenix, Az

defendants

Jeffrey Bruning

Leslie Yocum

Randall Yocum

Siobhan Bruning

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute