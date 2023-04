Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Vuono & Gray LLC on Friday removed a lawsuit against TForce Freight Inc. to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Steven A. Kluxen on behalf of Selective Insurance Group. The complaint alleges that TForce lost a shipment of bungees insured by Selective. The case is 2:23-cv-00656, Selective Insurance Company Of South Carolina v. Tforce Freight, Inc.

Insurance

April 21, 2023, 5:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Selective Insurance Company Of South Carolina

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Steven A. Kluxen

defendants

Tforce Freight, Inc.

defendant counsels

Vuono & Gray, LLC

nature of claim: 450/over alleged unfair trade or violations of commerce laws