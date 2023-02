New Suit - Contract

Selective Insurance Co. of America filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in New Jersey District Court against the Minority Alliance Group, Energy Site Services and other defendants. The case, filed by McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter, concerns a dispute over a general indemnity agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00867, Selective Insurance Company Of America v. Minority Alliance Group, LLC et al.

Insurance

February 14, 2023, 7:16 PM