New Suit - Contract

Selective Insurance Co. of America filed a lawsuit Friday in New Jersey District Court seeking reimbursement for an underlying settlement stemming from a performance bond. The case, brought by McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter, targets GFC Industrial Coatings and other defendants for allegedly failing to pay $134,000. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-06085, Selective Insurance Company Of America v. GFC Industrial Coatings, LLC et al.

Insurance

October 14, 2022, 1:37 PM