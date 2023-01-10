New Suit - Contract

Selective Insurance Co. of America sued Baltimore Pile Driving & Marine Construction and David B. Lawrence Tuesday in New Jersey District Court. The complaint, concerning a dispute over surety and payment bonds for a construction project, was brought by McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00117, Selective Insurance Company Of America v. Baltimore Pile Driving & Marine Construction, Inc. et al.

Insurance

January 10, 2023, 4:54 PM