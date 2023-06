New Suit - Contract

Berger Singerman and Walker Morton LLP filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of Select Rehabilitation. The suit seeks to recover $155,000 that defendant Solaris Healthcare Palatka allegedly failed to pay the plaintiff for nursing services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00745, Select Rehabilitation, LLC v. Solaris Healthcare Palatka, LLC.

Health Care

June 26, 2023, 3:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Select Rehabilitation, LLC

Plaintiffs

Berger Singerman

defendants

Solaris Healthcare Palatka, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract