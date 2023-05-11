Who Got The Work

Husch Blackwell partner Buffey E. Klein and associate Amber Fly have stepped in to defend Arkansas Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Arkansas Convalescent Center and Capstone HealthGroup in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action was filed March 27 in Kentucky Western District Court by Fultz Maddox Dickens on behalf of RehabCare Group East and Select Rehabilitation. The complaint alleges that the defendants failed to pay the plaintiffs for therapy services. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David J. Hale, is 3:23-cv-00149, Select Rehabilitation, LLC et al v. Anr1 L.L.C et al.

Health Care

May 11, 2023, 10:28 AM

