Seize the Assets and Levy the Accounts: $1.1M Judgment in Ge...

A trio of Atlanta litigators have succeeded at securing a seven-figure default judgment against ex-NBA player Elliott L. "Dale" Davis amid allegations he pocketed a couple's investment money. The ruling comes more than two years after married plaintiffs Chareka and Calvin Cross filed a lawsuit alleging Davis cheated them out of more than $1.1 million in the guise of serving as their investment counselor. Although armed with the default judgment, plaintiff counsel with Beal, Sutherland, Berlin & Brown told the Daily Report they don't foresee an easy retrieval of their clients' funds.

September 25, 2023, 11:53 AM

