Company boards and top executives increasingly are taking the lead on developing ESG strategy, a responsibility that previously often fell to the legal department, according to a new survey. Legal departments remain deeply involved in environmental, social and governance matters, but just 9% of respondents to a survey from Corporate Counsel and Morrison Foerster said their legal departments led ESG strategy, down from 24% a year earlier.

July 05, 2023, 9:44 AM

