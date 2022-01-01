New Suit - Class Action

Samsung Electronics, the South Korean device maker, was slapped with a data breach class action Saturday in California Northern District Court. The suit, which accuses defendants of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from an April and July 2022 breach impacting the personal identifying information of millions of consumers. The suit is backed by Clarkson Law Firm and Tycko & Zavareei. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-05176, Seirafi et al v. Samsung Electronics America, Inc.