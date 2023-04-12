New Suit - Patent

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan filed a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in California Eastern District Court on behalf of Japan-based electronics company Seiko Epson Corp. and certain American subsidiaries. The suit targets Creek Manufacturing LLC and other defendants for allegedly manufacturing and selling printer ink cartridges that infringe on the plaintiff’s patented technology. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00570, Seiko Epson Corporation, et al., v. Creek Manufacturing LLC, et al.

Technology

April 12, 2023, 2:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Epson America, Inc.

Epson Portland Inc.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

defendants

Anthony J. Creek

Brian A. Walker

Creek Manufacturing LLC

Dean Armando

I-Group Technologies LLC

Image Armor, LLC

Service Watch Systems, LLC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims