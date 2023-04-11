Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan filed a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court on behalf of printer and scanner manufacturer Epson America Inc. and Seiko Epson Corp. The suit accuses Planet Green Cartridges Inc., its CEO Sharon Levi and Natalya Levi of selling infringing ink cartridges on its websites and Amazon storefront without authorization or a license. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02692, Seiko Epson Corporation, a Japan corporation et al v. Planet Green Cartridges, Inc., a California corporation et al.
Technology
April 11, 2023, 4:52 AM