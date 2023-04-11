New Suit - Patent

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan filed a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court on behalf of printer and scanner manufacturer Epson America Inc. and Seiko Epson Corp. The suit accuses Planet Green Cartridges Inc., its CEO Sharon Levi and Natalya Levi of selling infringing ink cartridges on its websites and Amazon storefront without authorization or a license. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02692, Seiko Epson Corporation, a Japan corporation et al v. Planet Green Cartridges, Inc., a California corporation et al.

Technology

April 11, 2023, 4:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Epson America, Inc., a California corporation

Epson Portland Inc., an Oregon corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation, a Japan corporation

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

defendants

Natalya Levi

Planet Green Cartridges, Inc., a California corporation

Sharon Levi

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims