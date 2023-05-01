JPMorgan Chase has turned to Quilling Selander Lownds Winslett & Moser shareholder William Lance Lewis and attorney Gregory Marshall Sudbury to defend a pending lawsuit over claims related to real property. The suit was filed pro se by Matt L. Seiffert on March 17 in Texas Southern District Court. The complaint asks the court to order the defendant to modify a loan. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Alfred H. Bennett, is 4:23-cv-01109, Seiffert v. JP Morgan Chase Bank.
Banking & Financial Services
May 01, 2023, 10:58 AM