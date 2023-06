Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Cobb Martinez Woodward on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Walmart and Eccotemp Systems LLC, a tankless water heater company, to Texas Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Flint, Crawford & Cogburn on behalf of Shawna Seifert, who claims to have sustained bodily injuries caused by propane gas exposure from an alleged defective indoor water heater. The complaint is 5:23-cv-00062, Seifert v. Walmart Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 22, 2023, 6:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Shawna Seifert

defendants

Walmart Inc.

Eccotemp Systems, LLC

defendant counsels

Cobb Martinez Woodward

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims