Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Barnes & Thornburg on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Ellison Bakery LLC to Indiana Northern District Court. The complaint, over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA, was filed by Myers Smith Wallace on behalf of Martin E. Seifert. The case is 1:22-cv-00367, Seifert v. Ellison Bakery, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 18, 2022, 6:00 PM