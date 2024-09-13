Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Baker Botts have stepped in to represent Social Imprints in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The case, filed July 30 in California Northern District Court by the Sanders Law Group on behalf of Helayne Seidman, contends that the defendant displayed the plaintiff's photograph on its social media without authorization. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Susan Van Keulen, is 3:24-cv-04607, Seidman v. Social Imprints, LLC.

Internet & Social Media

September 13, 2024, 9:46 AM

Helayne Seidman

Sanders Law Group

Social Imprints, LLC

Baker Botts

Nature of Claim: 820/over copyright claims