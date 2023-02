New Suit - Consumer

JPMorgan Chase was sued Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The court case, over allegedly fraudulent wire transfers, was brought by the Schlanger Law Group on behalf of Leah Israel Inc. and Leah Seidler. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01462, Seidler et al v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.