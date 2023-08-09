Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Rusing Lopez & Lizardi on Tuesday removed a product liability and wrongful death lawsuit against Daimler Truck North America, Freightliner of Arizona LLC, doing business as Velocity Truck Centers, and other defendants to Arizona District Court. The complaint, filed by Gallagher & Kennedy, contends that Daimler failed to equip its Freightliner vehicles with collision avoidance technologies. The case is 2:23-cv-01603, Seidenstricker et al v. Fulton et al.

Automotive

August 09, 2023, 9:12 AM

Amelia Romero

Antonio Brasley

Azucena Fulton

Daniel Fulton

Dante A Lewis

Edward C Isom

Elliot Vanderslice

Jamel Harris

Keshaun Brown

Maria Seidenstricker

Michael Franco

Nicholas Simonelli-Green

Rafaela Vidal

Raul Vidal

Renaldo Hooper

Shanard C Dorsey

Vennay Lewis

Gallagher & Kennedy

Daimler Truck North America LLC

Daimler North America Corporation

Daimler Truck Holding AG

Freightliner of Arizona LLC

Unknown Parties

Rusing Lopez Lizardi

nature of claim: 355/alleging a defective product