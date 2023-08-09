Removed To Federal Court
Attorneys at Rusing Lopez & Lizardi on Tuesday removed a product liability and wrongful death lawsuit against Daimler Truck North America, Freightliner of Arizona LLC, doing business as Velocity Truck Centers, and other defendants to Arizona District Court. The complaint, filed by Gallagher & Kennedy, contends that Daimler failed to equip its Freightliner vehicles with collision avoidance technologies. The case is 2:23-cv-01603, Seidenstricker et al v. Fulton et al.
Automotive
August 09, 2023, 9:12 AM
Plaintiffs
- Amelia Romero
- Antonio Brasley
- Azucena Fulton
- Daniel Fulton
- Dante A Lewis
- Edward C Isom
- Elliot Vanderslice
- Jamel Harris
- Keshaun Brown
- Maria Seidenstricker
- Michael Franco
- Nicholas Simonelli-Green
- Rafaela Vidal
- Raul Vidal
- Renaldo Hooper
- Shanard C Dorsey
- Vennay Lewis
- Daimler Truck North America LLC
- Daimler North America Corporation
- Daimler Truck Holding AG
- Freightliner of Arizona LLC
- Unknown Parties
nature of claim: 355/alleging a defective product