Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dentons on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Prudential Insurance Company of America to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Seiden Law on behalf of Henry A. Seiden, accuses Prudential of unfairly raising premiums on a long-term care policy. The case is 9:22-cv-81271, Seiden v. Prudential Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

August 15, 2022, 6:51 PM