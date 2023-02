Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Electric Boarding Co., SR Suntour North America Inc. and X-Treme Scooters Ltd. to California Central District Court. The suit, over an allegedly defective Laguna Cruiser 48v e-bike, was filed by the Wallace Firm on behalf of Axel Seidel and Marcus Seiden. The case is 8:23-cv-00243, Seidel et al v. SR Suntour North America, Inc., a Washington corporation et al.

Automotive

February 09, 2023, 1:39 PM