Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe on Thursday removed a wage-and-hour class action against fintech company SS&C Technologies and software subsidiary Intralinks to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Valles Law. The case is 3:23-cv-00279, Seibert v. SS&C Technologies Inc. et al.

Fintech

January 19, 2023, 7:51 PM