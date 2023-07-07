Frank Recruitment Group and Marx Cos. on Thursday removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit to California Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Offices of David Kaufman on behalf of Paul Seibert and the Seibert Consulting Group. The suit pursues claims that the defendant willfully misclassified the plaintiffs as independent contractors. The defendants are represented by Miller Nash. The case is 3:23-cv-01257, Seibert Consulting Group, LLC et al v. Marx Companies, LLC et al.
July 07, 2023, 3:11 PM