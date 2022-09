New Suit

The U.S. Coast Guard was slapped with a negligence lawsuit on Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Cozen O'Connor on behalf of insurance company Seguros Atlas, brings subrogation claims over damages to a boat allegedly caused by the defendant's negligent towing. The case is 4:22-cv-10083, Seguros Atlas S.A. v. United States Coast Guard.

Aerospace & Defense

September 27, 2022, 6:28 PM